Final Predictions for 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Voting Results

The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Holdovers Todd Helton, Scott Rolen, Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones are looking to finally make it over the 75 percent threshold in voting, while Carlos Beltrán leads a relatively thin list of newcomers on the ballot.

Before the results are released, it's time for one final round of predictions on how the voting will play out this year.

These predictions could not have been made without the early voting data tirelessly compiled by Ryan Thibodaux and his team at Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker and his data from past years.

Will anyone garner the necessary voting support to join Contemporary Era Committee selection Fred McGriff as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class?

Which holdovers will take another step forward toward possible enshrinement in 2024?

Let's get to the predictions.