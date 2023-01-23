Bears' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After going 3-14 in the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They'll get to acquire plenty of exciting, young players with their eight selections from April 27-29.

But the draft won't be the only time the Bears add to their roster this offseason. With about $92 million in available cap space (the most of any team in the NFL, per Over The Cap), Chicago could be quite active in free agency, potentially even signing some top players.

The Bears have some strong pieces to build around, such as quarterback Justin Fields and several talented young defenders. If they add the right complementary players this offseason, then they could possibly take a big step forward in 2023.

Here's a look at several impending free agents who Chicago should have near the top of its board of targets this offseason.