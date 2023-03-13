Raiders Rumors: 49ers FA Jimmy Garoppolo Agrees to 3-Year, $67.5M Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco has come to an end.

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the former Niners quarterback, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the deal will include "approximately" $45 million in guaranteed money.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported the deal.

Garoppolo will get a chance to prove his worth in Las Vegas and attempt to lead the Raiders back to the postseason.

Derek Carr had served as the starting quarterback of the Raiders for the last nine seasons, but the franchise released him this offseason.

With Garoppolo on board, it's reasonable to believe the Raiders offense will be similar to what it was in 2022. They'll hope he can help the team compete in a difficult AFC West.

In December, it appeared the 49ers were open to keeping Garoppolo on board for the 2023 campaign as he put together a respectable year filling in for the injured Trey Lance.

The 31-year-old completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for two scores. He led San Francisco to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts before suffering a broken foot in Week 13.

Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, San Francisco's third-string QB, served as the team's starter for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

In five starts, the 2022 NFL draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for one score, as the 49ers went 5-0.

In his first career postseason game, the 23-year-old led the 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round, completing 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for a score.

Just before the divisional-round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 49ers' plan for the 2023 campaign was to have the Iowa State product serve as their starter over Lance, essentially putting an end to the Garoppolo era.

Purdy helped San Francisco defeat the Cowboys in the divisional round, but the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game after the rookie suffered an elbow injury.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers in a trade from the New England Patriots in 2017, and San Francisco believed he could be its quarterback of the future. However, a number of injuries derailed his career in the Golden City.

Three games into the 2018 campaign, Garoppolo tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. He was fully healthy for the 2019 campaign and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl, but he played just six games in 2020 because of a pair of high right ankle sprains.

The Eastern Illinois product appeared in 15 games in 2021, but he dealt with a fractured right thumb and sprained right shoulder. The broken foot suffered during the 2022 season seemed like the last straw for the veteran in San Francisco.

Garoppolo is more than capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. His best season came in 2019 when he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, leading the 49ers to a 13-3 record and the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.