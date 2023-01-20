Bills Players to Wear Pins to Honor Damar Hamlin Before Divisional Game vs. Bengals

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be wearing No. 3 pins to honor teammate Damar Hamlin prior to their AFC divisional round game on Sunday at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ryan Talbot of NYup.com and syracuse.com relayed the news.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a play in the Bills' Jan. 2 road game against the Bengals. He was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 11 and has since been a near-daily fixture at the team facility ever since, per head coach Sean McDermott to reporters.

Much has been done to honor Hamlin, whose Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive has received nearly $9 million in donations.

The Bills wore No. 3 patches in their regular-season closing game on Jan. 8 against the New England Patriots, a 35-23 win. The entire league also honored Hamlin in various ways that day, including outlining the No. 3 on the 30-yard line marker in Bills blue.

Kickoff on Sunday will be 3 p.m. ET at the Bills' Highmark Stadium.