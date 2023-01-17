NFL Rumors: Jeff Saturday Hasn't Interviewed for Colts' Permanent HC Job Yet

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly already interviewed seven candidates for their vacant head coaching position, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, but interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn't one of them.

Keefer added that the Colts intend to interview three additional external candidates and that Saturday "intends on making his pitch for why he should remain on the job."

According to that report, the Colts have either interviewed or plan to interview Saturday, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Saturday, 47, didn't exactly impress in his dress rehearsal for the job, going 1-7—including seven straight losses—after taking over midseason for the fired Frank Reich.

Tabbing Saturday to take over in the middle of the season was a huge ask from team owner Jim Irsay. The decision was met with raised eyebrows at the time given that Saturday didn't have any coaching experience at the college or pro level, and the results on the field didn't disprove the doubters.

Saturday said he would do some things differently if he was offered the full-time gig.

"It'll be a different direction and a different vision that I'm carrying through, one that's my own that I can go implement and move forward with," he told reporters last week.

However, the Colts are casting a wide net in their search.

Saturday is a legend in the organization. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and won a championship during his 13-year tenure as an offensive lineman in Indianapolis.

It's unclear whether his short stint at the helm ruined his chances to hold the head coaching position on a full-time basis, though.