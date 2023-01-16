Joey Bosa Rips Refs After Chargers' Loss to Jaguars: 'Sick of Those F--king People'

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Joey Bosa is not a fan of referees.

The Los Angles Chargers' edge-rusher went off on the officials following Saturday's 31-30 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, clearly upset with what he felt were a number of missed calls:

"I think there just needs to be more accountability," he told reporters. "I mean if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they're probably back in the locker room after the game like, 'Haha got that asshole. Yeah, got him. Fifteen yards, what a loser.' I guarantee that's what their f--king talking like in the back. Whatever, power trip. I'm sick of those f--king people."

