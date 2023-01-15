X

    Rams' Aaron Donald Sparks Retirement Buzz After Temporary Change to Twitter Bio

    Doric SamJanuary 15, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a defensive interception in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald gave many a scare on Sunday when he appeared to have hinted that his career is coming to an end with a slight edit to his social media profile.

    Donald edited his Twitter bio to "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99," leaving many to wonder if the 2022 NFL season was his last and retirement is on the horizon. However, he later changed it back to it's original caption:

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    wait, what <a href="https://t.co/k2BjG7VYux">pic.twitter.com/k2BjG7VYux</a>

    uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM

    And now <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronDonald97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronDonald97</a> changed it back. LOL. <a href="https://t.co/5W1VkAu6Wu">https://t.co/5W1VkAu6Wu</a> <a href="https://t.co/SCVCejnilP">pic.twitter.com/SCVCejnilP</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

