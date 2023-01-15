Damar Hamlin Won't Attend Bills' Game vs. Dolphins amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin will not be attending the Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, despite earlier reports suggesting he would make the trip.

The Associated Press reported earlier in the day that Hamlin would be in attendance, though later walked back that report:

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Hamlin is "still on oxygen and being monitored closely by doctors."

The 24-year-old safety is still recovering from a cardiac arrest after he collapsed on the field in a Jan. 2 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, and had to be resuscitated before being taken to a hospital.

Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday and visited his teammates on Saturday.

"Obviously grateful first and foremost that he's home and with his parents and his brother, which is great," Bills' head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sure it has felt like a long time since he's been able to be home. I'm sure it's a great feeling and, we'll leave it up to him. His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready, we welcome him back as he feels ready."

After Hamlin was hospitalized, the game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed before being cancelled.

In the aftermath of the incident, his Chasing M's Foundation GoFundMe toy drive received millions of dollars in donations, and he also sold "Did we win?" t-shirts, with the proceeds going to first responders and the University of Cincinnati trauma center.

Before Saturday's reported visit, his teammates were eagerly awaiting the chance to visit with him.

"I know some guys were chomping at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to get back to being himself," quarterback Josh Allen told reporters Wednesday. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."