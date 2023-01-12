Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams Not Available at NBA Trade Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images,

If the Chicago Bulls decide to shake up the roster amid a disappointing 19-23 start, don't expect Alex Caruso or Patrick Williams to be among the players on the way out.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the pair "are not for sale right now in Chicago."

If the Bulls do hold onto the pair, it may come as a surprise to some around the NBA.

"In my opinion, they've held onto Pat Williams too long and devalued him," an executive told Scotto. "If they want to shake up their team, they can get a decent return on Caruso."

NBC Sports' KC Johnson added that there was "some buzz" about Williams being in trade talks with the Utah Jazz over the offseason regarding Rudy Gobert, who was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though he added, "that was never the case, at least to my understanding."

Williams, just 21, has started 41 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. It isn't the major leap expected for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, though he also isn't the top priority on offense with players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic handling those duties.

The 28-year-old Caruso, meanwhile, is one of the NBA's better glue guys, helping the cause with his feisty defense, solid perimeter shooting (39.5 percent from three) and playmaking (3.4 assists per game).

He's the type of player any contender covets in a supporting role, with Johnson noting he'd be "tradeable to virtually any team and get you, I'd certainly think, at least a first-round pick and a player."

At some point, the Bulls are going to need to address something on their roster, barring a major winning streak ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. There is too much talent for the Bulls to be struggling in this regard.

For now, however, it appears Williams and Caruso aren't on the trade block.