Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb's $18M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option for receiver CeeDee Lamb, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, keeping him under team control for at least two more seasons.

Lamb will make $18 million in 2024 after having a $4.5 million cap hit in 2023.

The 24-year-old is coming off a big 2022 season in which he set career highs in nearly every statistic. He finished with 107 catches, 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which tied for sixth in the NFL or better in each category.

After quarterback Dak Prescott returned to full strength, the second half of the season was especially impressive with five 100-yard games in the last nine weeks. He scored six touchdowns in this stretch, including two against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

It was enough for Lamb to earn a second Pro Bowl selection in his first three seasons.

The former Oklahoma star has lived up to expectations as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 draft, trailing only Justin Jefferson among players in his class in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Lamb became a true No. 1 this past season after the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper, and the latest deal only solidifies his status within the offense.

The wideout will likely earn a hefty long-term contract with the team, but the latest move allows Dallas to focus on the present as it looks to contend for a Super Bowl title. With Brandin Cooks now on the roster, there should be even more depth at receiver to help out the offense.