Which NHL Teams Are on the Playoff Bubble This Season?

Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Fans of the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes may roll their eyes, but other than that it feels like most people are rooting for the Sabres to snap their 11-year, league-leading playoff drought. This Sabres season has been so categorically Buffalonian—it started out equal parts strong and fun, with electric wins and a star emerging in Tage Thompson.

Then out of nowhere came eight straight regulation losses. No NHL team since 2000 has qualified for the playoffs after dropping eight consecutive games in a row. Could these Sabres be the first of the century?

Their response to that eight-game skid inspires hope, starting with the 7-2 win over Montreal as the immediate follow-up. They've been consistent ever since, never dropping more than two in a row. They're fourth in the Atlantic at 20-17-2, and Tage Thompson keeps Tage Thompsoning.

If the season ended today, the Sabres would be right outside of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot. But that could easily change with how tight the middle of the pack is, and with how positive Buffalo's trajectory has been since the Very Bad No Good Eight-Game Losing Streak.

This team has endured all the ups and downs typical of the Buffalo sports experience, but you get the feeling the culture has actually changed this time. They want it, the great people of Buffalo want it, and that city deserves it for more reasons than we can possibly count.

Also, often lost in all the Jack Eichel talk is the fact that this is Jeff Skinner's 13th NHL season and he still hasn't made the playoffs. The timing of his trade from Carolina was unlucky, and I'd love to see him make the playoffs.

*Sigh.* I am once again rocking with the Buffalo Sabres. Please don't make me regret it.

Desperation: 9.5/10. Imagine they went through the ups and downs of this season just to miss the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year?

Should you join the bandwagon?: 10/10. No notes.

Playoff chances*: 7/10. I want to believe and, against my better judgment, I do believe. But let's not be ridiculous.

*Disclaimer: the "playoff chances" section is based on vibes. These calculations don't mean anything in relation to each other, it's simply a 1-10 rating on how much I just feel like the team will qualify for the playoffs.