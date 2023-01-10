Twitter Hypes Jayson Tatum for Dropping 32 in Celtics' Win over Zach LaVine, Bulls

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum put forth another dominant performance to lead the team to victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The 24-year-old dropped 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 107-99 win, much to the delight of fans at TD Garden. Tatum's effort helped the Celtics outlast a late surge by Bulls star Zach LaVine, who scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to keep things close.

Tatum has now scored 25 or more points in his last 12 games, with eight games of at least 30 points included in that stretch. Many believe he is among the favorites to win NBA MVP this year, and surviving a test against another All-Star player is further proof of why he deserves to be in that conversation.

NBA Twitter enjoyed the show from both Tatum and LaVine on Monday:

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 29-12, and they don't look to be slowing down with Tatum in his current form. The three-time All-Star is playing at an elite level each time he takes the floor.

Boston will be going for its fourth straight win when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) on Wednesday.