    Twitter Hypes Jayson Tatum for Dropping 32 in Celtics' Win over Zach LaVine, Bulls

    Doric SamJanuary 10, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 9: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics moves the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum put forth another dominant performance to lead the team to victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

    The 24-year-old dropped 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 107-99 win, much to the delight of fans at TD Garden. Tatum's effort helped the Celtics outlast a late surge by Bulls star Zach LaVine, who scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to keep things close.

    Tatum has now scored 25 or more points in his last 12 games, with eight games of at least 30 points included in that stretch. Many believe he is among the favorites to win NBA MVP this year, and surviving a test against another All-Star player is further proof of why he deserves to be in that conversation.

    NBA Twitter enjoyed the show from both Tatum and LaVine on Monday:

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    Jayson Tatum's a gift. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>

    Amina Smith @aminajadeTV

    Jayson Tatum makes it look too easyyyy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

    Jayson Tatum is very good at basketball, so his 27 points aren't exactly a surprise. But the Bulls are also not making him nearly uncomfortable enough tonight.

    Amanda_Pflugrad @Amanda_Pflugrad

    Holy Jayson Tatum 😯😯<br><br>He just dropped the Celtics last 9 points and the Celtics are up 74-61 over the Bulls.

    Max Lederman @Max_Lederman

    Jayson Tatum has more points through 41 team games than any player in Celtics history, passing John Havlicek's mark from 1970-71.<br>Just absurd.

    Michael Walton @ZenMasterMike

    Jayson Tatum playing like an MVP

    NBA @NBA

    JAYSON TATUM SEALS THE CELTICS W 😤 <a href="https://t.co/8JkqAjUYTl">pic.twitter.com/8JkqAjUYTl</a>

    Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

    Zach LaVine absolutely on fire in the fourth. 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

    Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

    After a slow start to the season, Zach LaVine is putting it together.

    Danny Burke @dannyburke5

    Zach LaVine is on one right now sheeesh 🔥🔥

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Zach LaVine's been ballin'

    The Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 29-12, and they don't look to be slowing down with Tatum in his current form. The three-time All-Star is playing at an elite level each time he takes the floor.

    Boston will be going for its fourth straight win when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) on Wednesday.

