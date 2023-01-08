Joe Burrow on Bengals' Super Bowl Window: 'The Window is My Whole Career'

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Joe Burrow came one win shy of the Lombardi Trophy last season but plans on competing for Super Bowl titles for years to come.

"The window is my whole career," the 26-year-old told reporters when asked about the Cincinnati Bengals being in the middle of a competitive window. "The window is always open."

It is rather remarkable the present and future looks so bright for the Bengals considering they finished in third or last place in the AFC North in five consecutive seasons from 2016 through 2020 and have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history.

Yet having a top-notch quarterback can change things in a hurry.

Burrow has flipped the entire feeling around the organization since he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. While last season's run to the Super Bowl was a surprise, a similar push in the upcoming playoffs wouldn't be given his presence under center and the team's recent history.

There may not have been as much confidence following an inconsistent 4-4 start in 2022, but the Bengals enter the playoffs with eight straight wins and a 12-4 record. That was good enough for the AFC North title and No. 3 seed in the conference, and they will host the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in their postseason opener.

Cincinnati split its two games against the Ravens this season, including Sunday's 27-16 win.

There is also plenty of uncertainty about who will be at quarterback for Baltimore, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting "no one truly knows" when Lamar Jackson will return from the PCL sprain that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 4.

The Bengals are the team with much more stability at quarterback with Burrow looking for a second straight AFC crown as he gears up for another of what could be plenty of playoff runs.