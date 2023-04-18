Report: Jalen Hurts Had Ankle Surgery to Remove 'Hardware' Prior to Eagles Contract

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts had surgery in February to remove some "hardware" from his ankle.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, the surgery was considered minor, and Hurts resumed his offseason workout routine shortly after the procedure.

Hurts is expected to be a full participant during the Eagles' offseason training program next week.

The hardware was originally inserted in Hurts' ankle in October 2018, when he was playing at Alabama, after he suffered a high-ankle sprain during a game against Tennessee.

There has been no indication in the subsequent four years that Hurts has been limited because of the hardware in his ankle.

In 15 starts, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for another 760 yards and 13 scores. Having already justified the franchise's decision to move on from Carson Wentz after the 2020 season, the 24-year-old took his game to another level.

The Eagles clearly have no concerns about Hurts' ankle going forward. They agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension with their star quarterback Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

That extension shows Hurts will be the franchise quarterback for many years to come. He proved his talent last season when the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years.