NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be Cleveland's preferred trade targets.

Fischer reported Thursday the Cavs were among the possible suitors for Bogdanović. They have plenty of competition, though, with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the mix as well.

The Pistons are putting a premium on the 33-year-old forward as well, with Fischer reporting Detroit is hoping to get a first-round pick and "either a young player with upside or additional draft capital."

Bogdanović is enjoying the best season of his career. He's averaging 21.0 points on 48.6 percent shooting overall and 41.8 percent on three-pointers.

Hardaway has been utilized largely as a three-point specialist with Dallas. Per Basketball Reference, 67 percent of his field-goal attempts have come from beyond the perimeter, and he's shooting 36.2 percent from that distance.

Either player would help address the Cavaliers' glaring need for some offensive punch on the wing.

Lamar Stevens and Isaac Okoro are combining to average 11.3 points, and both are shooting below 30 percent from long range. Cedi Osman has a higher offensive ceiling than the pair, but has come off the bench for the entire season and is much more suited to that role in a playoff setting.

Bogdanović or Hardaway would be an immediate upgrade in Cleveland's rotation.