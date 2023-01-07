Raiders' Josh Jacobs' 6-year-old Son Called 911 During Grandfather's Heart Emergency

Raiders' Josh Jacobs' 6-year-old Son Called 911 During Grandfather's Heart EmergencyJanuary 7, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' six-year-old son Braxton called 911 after seeing his grandfather Marty in distress and very well may have saved his life.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Marty Jacobs was hospitalized Tuesday after his grandson called 911. Jacobs underwent emergency heart surgery the next day and remains in intensive care.
The Raiders running back flew to his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be with his family and only returned to Las Vegas after receiving his father's blessing to play Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He arrived back in Las Vegas late Friday evening and went through a pregame workout Saturday, per Steve Wyche of NFL Network.
Steve Wyche @wyche89
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who didn't practice much this week, went through a handful of drills with HC Josh McDaniels and others watching to see if he was good to go vs KC. He looked like he wanted to finish things out strong <a href="https://t.co/UbgNUAIpio">pic.twitter.com/UbgNUAIpio</a>
Jacobs was listed as questionable on the Raiders' injury report with hip and oblique injuries alongside a personal reasons tag.
As Vic Tafur of The Athletic noted, Jacobs and his father are very close. Pelissero also offered more info on their relationship.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Josh Jacobs has talked about how his pops sacrificed everything for the family. Three years ago today, Jacobs bought him a house. Now, Jacobs will try to wrap up the NFL rushing title before returning to his father's side. <a href="https://t.co/fWLhlZuPcc">https://t.co/fWLhlZuPcc</a> <a href="https://t.co/M8Zmbs4d7g">pic.twitter.com/M8Zmbs4d7g</a>
Jacobs is also searching for the rushing title. He entered Saturday with 1,608 rushing yards, 160 more than the next-closest competitor in the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb.
Las Vegas will host Kansas City, which will earn the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win, at Allegiant Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.