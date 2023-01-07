Raiders' Josh Jacobs' 6-year-old Son Called 911 During Grandfather's Heart Emergency

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' six-year-old son Braxton called 911 after seeing his grandfather Marty in distress and very well may have saved his life.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Marty Jacobs was hospitalized Tuesday after his grandson called 911. Jacobs underwent emergency heart surgery the next day and remains in intensive care.

The Raiders running back flew to his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be with his family and only returned to Las Vegas after receiving his father's blessing to play Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He arrived back in Las Vegas late Friday evening and went through a pregame workout Saturday, per Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

Jacobs was listed as questionable on the Raiders' injury report with hip and oblique injuries alongside a personal reasons tag.

As Vic Tafur of The Athletic noted, Jacobs and his father are very close. Pelissero also offered more info on their relationship.

Jacobs is also searching for the rushing title. He entered Saturday with 1,608 rushing yards, 160 more than the next-closest competitor in the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb.

Las Vegas will host Kansas City, which will earn the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win, at Allegiant Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.