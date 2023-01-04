Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The Under Armour All-America Game went down on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, and Team Phantom emerged with a 14-7 victory over Team Speed.

The scoring started when 5-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., who committed to Texas and should be line to step in for superstar Bijan Robinson, scored on a 13-yard rush to give Phantom a 6-0 edge.

Baxter, who is from Orlando, followed a solid block from 4-star offensive lineman and Florida commit Roderick Kearney

Phantom had a chance to increase the lead with another deep drive, but an interception from 4-star safety and Mississippi State commit Isaac Smith ended the threat.

Five-star wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch ended up giving Phantom the two-score lead, however, with this electric 93-yard punt return:

The USC commit was named the game's MVP.

Team Speed got on the board when 5-star signal-caller and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold found 3-star wideout and future Utah Ute Mikey Matthews for a nice contested catch from 23 yards out before halftime.

Matthews was very impressive in the lead-in to the game:

Speed threatened to tie the game midway in the third quarter, but a tip from 5-star defensive lineman and Clemson commit Peter Woods led to a Team Phantom interception from Derek Williams, a 4-star safety and future Texas Longhorn.

Woods gave his perspective on the play from the sideline.

This matchup also featured four midgame commitments.

Two players (4-star edge-rusher Cameron Lenhardt and 3-star cornerback Ethan Nation) are headed to Nebraska, which is now led by ex-Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported more on the Nation commitment.

Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter is joining Oregon, and 3-star running back Durell Robinson will head to Charlotte.