Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and ReactionJanuary 4, 2023
The Under Armour All-America Game went down on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, and Team Phantom emerged with a 14-7 victory over Team Speed.
The scoring started when 5-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., who committed to Texas and should be line to step in for superstar Bijan Robinson, scored on a 13-yard rush to give Phantom a 6-0 edge.
Baxter, who is from Orlando, followed a solid block from 4-star offensive lineman and Florida commit Roderick Kearney
The Underclassman Report @TheUCReport
"IT'S MY CITY THOUGH!" 🔥

Cedric Baxter Jr. opens the scoring in the Under Armour All-America game with this TD run‼️

Orlando native and Texas signee Phantom on top 7-0
Phantom had a chance to increase the lead with another deep drive, but an interception from 4-star safety and Mississippi State commit Isaac Smith ended the threat.
Five-star wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch ended up giving Phantom the two-score lead, however, with this electric 93-yard punt return:
The USC commit was named the game's MVP.
The Underclassman Report @TheUCReport
HE'S LIKE THAT 🥶

Zachariah Branch wins MVP honors as Team Phantom defeats Team Speed 14-7 in the 2023 All-America game
Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader
USC Five-Star Plus+ WR signee ZACHARIAH BRANCH is the On3 MVP for the week at the Under Armour All-America Game and Practices
Team Speed got on the board when 5-star signal-caller and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold found 3-star wideout and future Utah Ute Mikey Matthews for a nice contested catch from 23 yards out before halftime.
All-America Game @UANextFootball
Jackson Arnold ➡️ Michael Matthews for the first TD for Team Speed!
Matthews was very impressive in the lead-in to the game:
Colin Magnusson @ColinMagnusson
Multiple reports out of Lake Buena Vista, FL claim that Utah-bound Mikey Matthews was the most impressive wide receiver at UA All-America practice today.

There's no longer a need to wonder if the kid has "top-end speed" - he's up against the top DBs in the country
Speed threatened to tie the game midway in the third quarter, but a tip from 5-star defensive lineman and Clemson commit Peter Woods led to a Team Phantom interception from Derek Williams, a 4-star safety and future Texas Longhorn.
All-America Game @UANextFootball
We're going the other way!! Big time interception by Derek Williams
Woods gave his perspective on the play from the sideline.
This matchup also featured four midgame commitments.
Two players (4-star edge-rusher Cameron Lenhardt and 3-star cornerback Ethan Nation) are headed to Nebraska, which is now led by ex-Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported more on the Nation commitment.
Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter is joining Oregon, and 3-star running back Durell Robinson will head to Charlotte.