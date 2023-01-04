X

    Under Armour All-America Game 2023: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 4, 2023

    Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

    The Under Armour All-America Game went down on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium, and Team Phantom emerged with a 14-7 victory over Team Speed.

    The scoring started when 5-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., who committed to Texas and should be line to step in for superstar Bijan Robinson, scored on a 13-yard rush to give Phantom a 6-0 edge.

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    First touchdown of the game goes to none other than @CedricBaxterJr1 !! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wt7zpwxvX4">pic.twitter.com/Wt7zpwxvX4</a>

    Baxter, who is from Orlando, followed a solid block from 4-star offensive lineman and Florida commit Roderick Kearney

    Nick Marcinko @nick_marcinko

    Orlando product Cedric Baxter with the first TD of the game inside Camping World Stadium. Kearney was in at RG on the TD run. Solid block allowed Baxter to get to the edge and score.

    The Underclassman Report @TheUCReport

    "IT'S MY CITY THOUGH!" 🔥<br><br>Cedric Baxter Jr. (<a href="https://twitter.com/c4era_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@c4era_</a>) opens the scoring in the Under Armour All-America game with this TD run‼️<br><br>Orlando native and Texas signee <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>🤘Phantom on top 7-0<a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UANext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UANext</a> <a href="https://t.co/BLrvA78loY">pic.twitter.com/BLrvA78loY</a>

    Phantom had a chance to increase the lead with another deep drive, but an interception from 4-star safety and Mississippi State commit Isaac Smith ended the threat.

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    INTERCEPTION Team Speed ‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/isaacdsmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isaacdsmith</a> <a href="https://t.co/wk4TVPFRUo">pic.twitter.com/wk4TVPFRUo</a>

    Lil.Bell 😈 @____Kameron

    Isaac Smith Is THAT DUDE‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/isaacdsmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isaacdsmith</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UAGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UAGame</a>

    Five-star wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch ended up giving Phantom the two-score lead, however, with this electric 93-yard punt return:

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    Turn on the JETS 💨‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/zachariahb03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachariahb03</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://t.co/eqhcWNwKKn">pic.twitter.com/eqhcWNwKKn</a>

    The USC commit was named the game's MVP.

    The Underclassman Report @TheUCReport

    HE'S LIKE THAT 🥶<br><br>Zachariah Branch (<a href="https://twitter.com/zachariahb03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachariahb03</a>) wins MVP honors as Team Phantom defeats Team Speed 14-7 in the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/UANextFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UANextFootball</a> All-America game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UANext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UANext</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigHaubert?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigHaubert</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TomLuginbill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomLuginbill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DemetricDWarren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DemetricDWarren</a> <a href="https://t.co/CFJ7ZVacw0">pic.twitter.com/CFJ7ZVacw0</a>

    Scott Schrader @Scott_Schrader

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a> Five-Star Plus+ WR signee ZACHARIAH BRANCH is the On3 MVP for the week at the Under Armour All-America Game and Practices ✌🏼<br><br>More top performers from On3 Director of Scouting &amp; Rankings <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlesPower?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlesPower</a>: <br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/jAaIdypfHO">https://t.co/jAaIdypfHO</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/On3USC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3USC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/zachariahb03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachariahb03</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightOn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightOn</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z65xtB9enx">pic.twitter.com/Z65xtB9enx</a>

    𝕁𝔸ℂℚ𝕌𝔼ℤ 𝔾ℝ𝔼𝔼ℕ @JacquezGreen

    Zachariah Branch, best player in the country actually. Just smaller than most would like <a href="https://t.co/CxSkg4j6uz">https://t.co/CxSkg4j6uz</a>

    Adam @A2_theDAMM

    Zachariah Branch is going to be a problem

    Team Speed got on the board when 5-star signal-caller and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold found 3-star wideout and future Utah Ute Mikey Matthews for a nice contested catch from 23 yards out before halftime.

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    . <a href="https://twitter.com/_JacksonArnold_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_JacksonArnold_</a> ➡️ Michael Matthews for the first TD for Team Speed! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLfxlP7Hzv">pic.twitter.com/bLfxlP7Hzv</a>

    Matthews was very impressive in the lead-in to the game:

    Colin Magnusson @ColinMagnusson

    Multiple reports out of Lake Buena Vista, FL claim that Utah-bound Mikey Matthews (<a href="https://twitter.com/_mjmatt8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_mjmatt8</a>) was the most impressive wide receiver at UA All-America practice today.<br><br>There's no longer a need to wonder if the kid has "top-end speed" - he's up against the top DBs in the country <a href="https://t.co/135rsmCFik">https://t.co/135rsmCFik</a>

    Speed threatened to tie the game midway in the third quarter, but a tip from 5-star defensive lineman and Clemson commit Peter Woods led to a Team Phantom interception from Derek Williams, a 4-star safety and future Texas Longhorn.

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    We're going the other way!! Big time interception by <a href="https://twitter.com/derek2_williams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derek2_williams</a> ‼️‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://t.co/nEIsxKPGv7">pic.twitter.com/nEIsxKPGv7</a>

    Woods gave his perspective on the play from the sideline.

    All-America Game @UANextFootball

    Thanks for the tip <a href="https://twitter.com/35Pwoo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@35Pwoo</a> 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uanext?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uanext</a> <a href="https://t.co/SH5A97rGh3">pic.twitter.com/SH5A97rGh3</a>

    This matchup also featured four midgame commitments.

    Two players (4-star edge-rusher Cameron Lenhardt and 3-star cornerback Ethan Nation) are headed to Nebraska, which is now led by ex-Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

    Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star reported more on the Nation commitment.

    Amie Just @Amie_Just

    One thing I love about this: Ethan Nation signed with Nebraska last month, but there were no leaks/spoilers so he could have his moment today. <a href="https://t.co/7DQU4Lkty3">https://t.co/7DQU4Lkty3</a>

    Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter is joining Oregon, and 3-star running back Durell Robinson will head to Charlotte.

