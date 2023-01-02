Raiders' Jarrett Stidham Wows Twitter After Derek Carr Benching in OT Loss vs. 49ers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Welcome to the show, Jarrett Stidham.

While the San Francisco 49ers escaped Allegiant Stadium with a 37-34 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and are still alive in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed, the opposing quarterback making his first career start became the story.

The Raiders appear to be moving on from Derek Carr, with Ian Rapoport reporting they will "explore trade options," which left Stidham under center as the AFC West team plays out the string on a lost campaign.

All he did was go 23-of-34 for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against one of the best defenses in the league, earning plenty of praise in the process:

Stidham was dialed in from the start with touchdown passes to Darren Waller and Davante Adams in the first half. The latter made an incredible catch in the corner of the end zone to give the Raiders the lead at intermission, and there seemed to be an immediate chemistry in place with the No. 1 option and inexperienced signal-caller.

That chemistry continued in the second half with an incredible play that saw Stidham roll out of the pocket, stand strong as he absorbed a monster hit and deliver a strike to Adams, who did the rest for a touchdown.

Throw in a monster deep ball between the two during the game-tying touchdown drive in the final minutes, and the Stidham-Adams combination was unstoppable.

While it didn't help that the Las Vegas defense couldn't stop Christian McCaffrey and gave up 20 points in the second half, the magic eventually ran out. After Robbie Gould missed a game-winning field goal in regulation, Stidham threw an interception that Tashaun Gipson Sr. returned deep into Raiders' territory to set up the winning kick in overtime.

The 49ers have now won nine in a row, but this one was anything but easy against Stidham.