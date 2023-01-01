Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off on Stretcher After Suffering Injury vs. Saints

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was stretchered off the field after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Sweat was taken to a local hospital and has movement in all of his extremities, per the Eagles.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed his best season in 2022. His 11 sacks are a personal high, and he recorded his first career interception in Philly's Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles selected the 6'5", 265-pound pass-rusher in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. A reserve for the bulk of his first three years, he flourished in his first full season as a starter in 2021. He posted 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and one forced fumble en route to reaching the Pro Bowl.

Sweat has arguably been better despite missing out on a second Pro Bowl nod, with Pro Football Focus' Marcus Mosher listing him as Philadelphia's biggest snub:

"While the Eagles lead the league with eight Pro Bowl selections, Sweat has to be one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs this year. He is currently PFF's ninth-ranked edge rusher by overall grade, as he's already totaled 13 sacks, one forced fumble and one pick-six against Dak Prescott. He has improved every year and didn't deserve to miss out on a Pro Bowl nod this season."

While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has inserted himself into the MVP conversation, the defense deserves plenty of credit for the team's 13-2 record. Philly is fifth in defensive efficiency and first in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The latter reflects Sweat's contributions off the edge.

The Eagles have qualified for the playoffs and are one victory away from securing the top seed in the NFC. Looking ahead to the postseason, Sweat's absence would be a significant blow for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.