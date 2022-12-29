Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Slams Shannon Sharpe's 'False Statements' About Russell Wilson

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stood up for quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday amid a trying season for the organization.

In response to a tweet from Barstool Sports about legendary Broncos tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's criticism of Wilson, Jeudy tweeted positively about Wilson's work ethic and lamented the "false statements" being made about him:

Fellow Broncos receiver KJ Hamler joined Jeudy in defending Wilson:

On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed on FS1 (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post), Sharpe took aim at Wilson and questioned his commitment to the team:

"I don't know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], 'Russell Wilson, I'm locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get [at] the stadium, they're gone too—because you're putting yourself in front of the team.' I said it before, I'll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we're a team and I'm good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they're seething, and I'm gonna leave it at that."

The acquisition of Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks has not gone according to plan for Denver, as Wilson has struggled through the worst statistical season of his career, and the Broncos are a disappointing 4-11.

After Wilson built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Seattle dealt him to Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, one fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Denver subsequently signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.5 million extension, meaning he will be under contract through 2028 unless the Broncos trade or release him at a significant salary-cap penalty.

To make matters worse for Wilson and the Broncos, unheralded replacement Geno Smith was named a Pro Bowler for the Seahawks this season.

Given Wilson's track record as a nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, he was expected to get elite production out of Jeudy and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver.

Instead, Wilson has been one of the league's worst signal-callers, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 3,019 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games for a Broncos team that is last in the NFL in scoring offense at 15.5 points per contest.

Meanwhile, Jeudy and Sutton have put up pedestrian numbers as well, with Jeudy recording 55 catches for 780 yards and six touchdowns and Sutton registering 57 grabs for 752 yards and just one score.

In an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, Sutton seemingly expressed frustration over Wilson not seeing him while he was wide open, plus offensive lineman Dalton Risner pushed backup quarterback Brett Rypien on the sidelines after Rypien apparently tried to defend Wilson.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the loss, ending his tenure with the Broncos after less than one full season.

The Broncos are on the hunt for their third head coach in three seasons, plus reloading the roster won't be easy, given the draft capital sent to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade.

For everything that has gone wrong this season, Wilson does still seem to have the support of the Broncos locker room, which suggests there may still be hope to turn things around in the coming years.