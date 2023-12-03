Report: Titans' Derrick Henry Evaluated for Concussion After Exiting vs. Colts

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is being evaluated for a concussion following the team's 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, per Ben Arthur of Fox Sports. Henry entered the locker room in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Prior to his exit, the 29-year-old recorded 102 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts, finding the end zone twice. Sunday's contest was just the third game of the year in which he's topped the century mark on the ground.

Henry has been largely durable for much of his career. While he played just eight games in 2021, that was the only one of his first seven seasons in the NFL in which he didn't appear in at least 15 games.

When healthy, he is one of the best offensive playmakers of his generation with a resume that includes an Offensive Player of the Year and three Pro Bowl selections. He has 197 carries for 841 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 22 catches for 185 yards in 12 games this season.

The Alabama product also led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

While the Titans don't have anyone who can fully replicate Henry's impact while he is sidelined, look for Tyjae Spears to see more opportunities in the meantime.