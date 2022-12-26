NBA Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Gettable' by Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's days with the team are reportedly numbered, as he's viewed as a viable trade target for multiple teams.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, indications point to Kuzma departing Washington in free agency next summer. Because of this, Stein noted "there's a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing."

