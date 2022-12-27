B/R Boxing Awards for 2022

1 of 5

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ask any fan of a certain age if they thought it would ever happen.

A fight between two women. A headline slot at a jam-packed Madison Square Garden.

And an event that delivered the goods in every conceivable way.

A generation after women were thrown onto pay-per-view undercards as a combative novelty, the lightweight scrap between undisputed champ Katie Taylor and multi-division claimant Amanda Serrano was not only the main event on an eight-bout show at the world's most famous arena—it was the best fight on the best fight night of 2022.

In MSG's history-sopped 140 years, a main event featuring female fighters happened precisely zero times.

In the end, the two women engaged in a classic that ended with a bloodied, swollen Taylor winning a split decision—taking 97-93 and 96-93 scores on two cards while Serrano took a 96-94 margin on the third. And though B/R agreed with the dissenting judge and scored Serrano as the winner, the close call did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm.

"Women can sell. Women can fight," Serrano said. "And we put on a hell of a show."

Both Taylor and Serrano returned once by year's end, and each won a 10-round decision and called for a rematch in 2023, perhaps at Croke Park in Taylor's native Ireland.

All that remains, Taylor said, is for promoters Eddie Hearn (Taylor) and Jake Paul (Serrano) to work out the pertinent business details.

"I do believe that's the only thing that would top Madison Square Garden is headlining a huge show here in Ireland. Eighty-thousand people," she told the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani (8:49 mark). "It's exactly what myself and Amanda Serrano deserve."