    Kevin Durant Says Ben Simmons Was 'Incredible' in Nets' Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

    Erin WalshDecember 24, 2022

    Ben Simmons has received plenty of criticism since returning to the court this season, but Kevin Durant was quick to praise his teammate following the Brooklyn Nets' 118-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    KD with some praise for Simmons after the game. "He was incredible. 12, 11 and 8, three steals, I think his aggression was good all night."<br><br>Also noted that Simmons was the "catalyst" in forcing Giannis into seven turnovers.

    Simmons made a well-rounded impact against the Bucks, finishing with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

    Friday's game was one of the 26-year-old's better games of the 2022-23 campaign. He's averaging only 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor.

    Simmons' performance moving forward will be vital in Brooklyn's success. The team needs him to continue playing well to climb further up the Eastern Conference standings.

    After a shaky start to the season, the Nets are fourth in the East with a 21-12 record. They're only two games back of the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics.

