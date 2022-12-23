Jets WR Coach Miles Austin Suspended 1 Year for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The NFL suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini. Schefter added the suspension was for at least one year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that there's no confirmation Austin bet on NFL games and that he might have wagered on other sporting events, which is also prohibited.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston shared a statement from Austin's lawyer, Bill Deni, who said his client "[wagered] from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports." Austin is appealing the punishment:

This is the second notable suspension within the last year for a gambling-related offense. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was banned through at least the 2022 season after he bet on games during the 2021 campaign.

Austin joined New York's staff in 2021 after the team hired Robert Saleh as head coach. He and Saleh had worked together in 2019 when Austin was an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

As receivers coach, the 38-year-old has been tasked with helping to develop a group that includes 2021 second-round draft pick Elijah Moore and 2022 first-rounder Garrett Wilson.

Moore's future with the team has remained murky after he requested a trade in October. Wilson, on the other hand, looks like a long-term piece of the passing game and is leading the team in the three major receiving categories (71 receptions, 996 yards and four touchdowns).

Before entering the coaching ranks, Austin spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a player. In 129 appearances, he caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns, and he was named a Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys in 2009 and 2010.