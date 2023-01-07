Trevor Bauer Designated for Assignment by Dodgers After Reinstatement from Suspension

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are releasing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, the team announced Friday.

The move comes after a neutral arbitrator ruled in favor of Bauer in the appeal of his 324-game suspension. His ban was reduced to 194 games retroactive to when it was issued, thus allowing him to be reinstated with immediate effect.

The Dodgers had 14 days from the ruling to either place the right-hander on their 40-man roster or release him.

The team initially declined to tip its hand.

"We have just been informed of the arbitrator's ruling and will comment as soon as practical," Los Angeles said in a statement.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract in 2021. He made 17 starts for the team the following season before getting placed on administrative leave for the first time in July 2021.

MLB's decision followed a report by The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang detailing the allegations leveled against Bauer in a filing for a domestic violence restraining order. The woman alleged Bauer had punched her in the face and strangled her until she lost consciousness during their two sexual encounters.

The woman said she agreed to consensual sex with Bauer but "did not agree to be sexually assaulted," per Ghiroli and Strang.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, called the allegations "baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

A judge rescinded the restraining order in August 2021, and the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced in February it wouldn't pursue criminal charges against the 2020 National League Cy Young winner.

However, Bauer faced further scrutiny after the Washington Post's Gus Garcia-Roberts reported in April a woman in Columbus, Ohio, said Bauer had "choked her unconscious without her consent" and "slapped her without her consent" during sexual encounters.

Garcia-Roberts and Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Post had also reported in August 2021 that a different woman from Ohio had attempted to get a temporary order of protection against Bauer in 2020.

Bauer's representatives denied the allegations laid out in both reports.

After his administrative leave had been continually extended, MLB issued its 324-game suspension of Bauer in April, while he maintained his innocence.

Although the arbitrator's ruling accelerated Bauer's possible return to MLB, his status with the Dodgers remained in flux. In the event they moved on, it wasn't clear whether he'd immediately land on his feet with another team, either.

ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote this in August 2021 when speculating when Bauer might step onto an MLB diamond again: "Almost everyone who has been asked that question has had some derivation of the same answer: Never again in MLB."

The New York Post's Jon Heyman provided similar insight when he reported in May that "many folks even believe he will never pitch again at the big league level."

Bauer has spent 10 seasons in MLB, compiling an 83-69 record and a 3.79 ERA. His 21.7 WAR between 2012 and 2021 rank 28th among pitchers at FanGraphs.

As a free agent, he's now available to sign with whatever team tables a contract offer.