Cowboys' Sam Williams Released from Hospital After Car Crash

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was released from the hospital after he was involved in a vehicle collision in Plano, Texas at 2:15 local time Thursday.

Williams was initially transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken, "Williams was transported to a local hospital today for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a vehicle collision around 2:15 p.m. in Plano, a police spokesperson said. He collided with a vehicle attempting to turn in front of him."

"The other vehicle's driver was also transported to hospital as a precaution," Gehlken added. "Police are investigating whether the speed at which Sam Williams was traveling on Preston Road was factor. Police have determined that neither drugs nor alcohol a factor."

Williams' status for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles has yet to be determined.

The Cowboys selected Williams with the No. 56 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. In 13 games, Williams has amassed 20 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and three fumble recoveries. Two of those sacks occurred in a 24-6 home win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 23.

The 23-year-old starred at Ole Miss before entering the NFL. He notably set a school single-season record with 12.5 sacks in 2021 alongside 57 tackles. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Rebels finished 10-3 and ended the year No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.