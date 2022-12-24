Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts Uncertain for Week 17 vs. Saints amid Shoulder Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is "uncertain" for his team's Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurts suffered a shoulder injury during Philadelphia's Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears, which will force him to miss the team's highly anticipated Christmas Eve showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

The SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder could cause him to miss more time, depending on his recovery and the team's position in the standings.

While the Eagles were firmly in control of the NFC East at the time of the setback, it was still disappointing for Hurts on an individual level since he was at the forefront of the MVP discussion.

He has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia will turn toward Gardner Minshew II under center while Hurts is out. While he can't replicate the dual-threat impact the starter has on the field, he is a solid backup with starting experience. Minshew went 7-13 as a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and 2020 and also started two games for the 2021 Eagles.

The Eagles also have a number of offensive weapons in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders to help Minshew move the ball.

The 13-1 squad just needs to win one of its last three games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.