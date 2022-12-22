X

    Robert Kraft Invites Patriots Fan Heckled by Raiders Fan in Video to Bengals Game

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots reacts before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft invited fan Jerry Edmond, who was aggressively heckled by a Las Vegas Raiders fan following the Pats' shocking Week 15 road loss, to Gillette Stadium for Saturday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Video of Edmond getting harassed went viral on social media:

    🇭🇹Jerry Edmond @Duggie490

    I'd like to thank everyone for all the kind words . I'm the Patriots fan in the video , my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game . I didn't want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women so I kept my cool

    Per Alexandra Francisco of Patriots.com, Kraft "called Edmond personally on Wednesday, inviting him to Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Edmond accepted the invitation, and will receive a customized jersey and pregame field passes to take in warm-ups."

    Watching the Patriots blow a game in the most incomprehensible way possible was surely rough enough for Edmond before the insult accompanied injury. Saturday's experience should be a friendlier one.

