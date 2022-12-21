Giants Wish Carlos Correa 'the Best' After Signing Mets Contract, Says Farhan Zaidi

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants opted for diplomacy after getting spurned by Carlos Correa in MLB free agency.

"While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Wednesday. "We wish Carlos the best."

Correa had reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants. Per multiple reports, however, he's on his way to the New York Mets with a 12-year, $315 million contract after the Giants expressed concerns following his physical.

Scott Boras, Correa's agent, addressed the situation and said the Giants "still had questions" and "still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors."

"I said, 'Look, I've given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you're not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams,'" he explained per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

A 13-year deal for any player always has the potential to age badly. Correa probably won't be providing a value commensurate with his sizable salary when he's into his late 30s.

That the Giants felt the need to at least pause the process raises some obvious questions as well.

Over time, San Francisco might be vindicated. For now, losing Correa is a massive blow for a franchise that can't seem to seal the deal with marquee stars.

Giancarlo Stanton didn't waive his no-trade clause in 2017 when he was on his way out from the Miami Marlins. Bryce Harper opted to sign for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. And the Giants seemed to be little more than a stalking horse for Aaron Judge before he returned to the New York Yankees.

There's also the fact the best free agents are now spoken for with Correa making a final decision. Assuming ownership is still fine with offering another $300 million contract, there isn't another player available who would still warrant that kind of investment.

Zaidi's statement doesn't provide much new information, leaving fans to still ponder what specifically precipitated the franchise's about-face.