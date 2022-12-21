Former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy Blasts Cowboys' Dak Prescott for Playing Like 'Trash'

Icon Sportswire

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy ripped Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, calling him "trash" and "ass" during an appearance on Fox Sports 1's Speak.

"Dak is ass. Can I say that on TV, because he is ass-ass. ... This is the second game he's just lost by throwing picks. He threw two picks to the Packers, had a 14-point lead, lost. They was up 17 [against the Jaguars], 17 and lost. ... Dak has the easiest job in football.

"The picks he's throwing, he's not even trying to fit the ball through the needles or small little windows," McCoy said. "These are like, easy passes. They run the ball well. What else can you do? I'm paying you $160 million, that's how you play?"

Prescott threw two interceptions in last week's 40-34 loss to the Jaguars, including a game-losing pick-six returned by Rayshawn Jenkins. It was the fourth time this season Prescott has thrown multiple interceptions in a game, and he's thrown seven picks in his last four starts.

The Cowboys have managed to go 3-1 over that shaky stretch, but Prescott's interception rate and QBR are among the worst numbers of his career.

There are more than legitimate criticisms to make regarding his play, but it's probably not a good look to go on national television and call someone "ass." There is a danger in social media-style "slander" speak making its way onto national airwaves and becoming normalized, and McCoy would probably walk back his comments if given an opportunity.