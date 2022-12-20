Wally Szczerbiak Calls Tyrese Haliburton a 'Wannabe Fake All-Star' After Missed Shot

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Wally Szczerbiak did not hold back when it came to Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton missed a potential go-ahead jumper in the final seconds of Sunday's 109-106 loss to the New York Knicks. Szczerbiak, who works for the Knicks' television broadcasts, called Haliburton "mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star" before suggesting New York players are more deserving of making this season's All-Star Game (h/t Basket News).

"He's a very good player; he's not going to make the All-Star team," he said. "Guys like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton, and tonight we saw why."

Haliburton finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, although he was just 5-of-16 from the field.

Still, he is very much in All-Star contention with averages of 19.5 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals for a Pacers team that is in position to make the play-in tournament at 15-16.

The 22-year-old has not achieved that honor yet but could be in line to make far more All-Star Games during his career than the one that Szczerbiak did during a 10-season career that included stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers.