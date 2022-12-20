Aaron Rodgers Believes Packers Can Win Out as Playoffs Hopes Alive After Beating Rams

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Two straight victories against the 3-11 Chicago Bears and 4-10 Los Angeles Rams has Aaron Rodgers believing his 6-8 Green Bay Packers can make the playoffs.

"We've got two," he said after Monday's win over the Rams, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Got two in the bag. I don't know. Look, before the Bears week, we knew we had a bye afterwards, and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way. So, we've won two and just about everything we needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So, things are looking up."

He also said he thinks the team can win out even with more difficult games against the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions to finish the season.

"I do, yeah, I do, I do," Rodgers said. "Now we're going to play three better football teams, but I do. Definitely."

While the two-game winning streak can be partially attributed to the level of competition, Green Bay looks much better than the version of itself that lost five straight and seven of eight following a 3-1 start.

The Washington Commanders have the last wild-card spot at 7-6-1, and the 7-7 Lions and Seattle Seahawks are both ahead of the Packers as well.

Rodgers and Co. will likely have to win the rest of their games and finish 9-8, but one of the best quarterbacks of all time believes is within the team's grasp.