Eagles' Jalen Hurts 'Feeling Fine' amid Shoulder Injury, Has 'Chance' to Face Cowboys

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't yet been ruled out for Saturday's crucial matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium despite a sprained shoulder.

"I'm feeling fine," Hurts told reporters Tuesday. "We're keeping this business as usual."

He also said there is "definitely a chance" he'll take the field against Philadelphia's NFC East rivals.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hurts' status for the matchup was up in the air because of a sprained shoulder:

"It wasn't the first time I've been slow [to get up]. It won't be the last," Hurts told reporters regarding the play in which he was hurt. "I did play a really physical game, and it was real cold too. So happy we were able to find a win and in the end find a way."

While a victory would clinch the NFC East for the Eagles (13-1), a loss wouldn't be all that detrimental. The Eagles only need to win one more contest this season or have the Cowboys (10-4) lose one more game to guarantee a division crown.

Likewise, the Eagles currently have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) atop the NFC playoff picture and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Hurts, 24, is having a superb third season and is arguably neck-and-neck with Patrick Mahomes in the MVP conversation. Along with throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions, completing 67.3 percent of his passes, he's rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores.

If Hurts is sidelined, Gardner Minshew will step into the starting role for Philadelphia. He has thrown just four passes this season, completing two of them for 34 yards. He started two games for the Eagles in 2021, throwing for 439 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in four total appearances.