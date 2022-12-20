Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason

1 of 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers barely have a chance of making the playoffs this year, but they might want to start planning for the offseason over trying to keep their slim hopes alive.

While the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2003—the longest stretch in the league by a wide margin—their transition away from longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn't gone smoothly.

They opened the year with free-agent pickup Mitch Trubisky as their No. 1 signal-caller, but they handed the reins to first-round pick Kenny Pickett by early October. The rookie has shown flashes of talent in between predictable first-year struggles while going 4-5 as a starter.

Pickett suffered a concussion early in Week 14, which thrust Trubisky back into the starting role. Pittsburgh rallied around him for a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but that win may end up costing the franchise more than it gained in the standings.

The Steelers have too many holes to patch before they can reasonably compete for another Super Bowl title. Their quarterbacks have had to work behind an inconsistent offensive line and with a limited supporting cast of skill-position players, a group that lost one of its better talents in Chase Claypool at the trade deadline.

With a bottom-seven offense and a defense that ranks below the league average in both points and yards allowed, the upside of a Pittsburgh playoff appearance caps out at a Wild Card Round loss this year.

Rather than limp into the postseason with a deeply flawed roster that will quickly get eliminated, the Steelers should focus on keeping their top pieces healthy ahead of an important offseason and secure better draft position in the process.

Using those picks to bolster the offensive line, add a playmaker or two and patch up some defensive holes could have Pittsburgh ready to contend again by 2023, especially if Pickett takes another step toward becoming a legitimate franchise quarterback.