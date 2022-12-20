Updated Potential Trade Landing Spots for Vancouver Canucks Forward Bo Horvat

0 of 5

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

At this point, it seems to be a matter of when, and not if, the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat.

The Canucks are outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and the season to this point has been a massive disappointment. Horvat is also in the final year of his current contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

There is certainly the possibility that he could re-sign and commit long-term to the Canucks, but contract talks have reportedly not gone well to this point. That could make Horvat one of the most attractive options as the March trade deadline approaches.

After scoring a career-high 31 goals (in only 70 games) during the 2021-22 season, Horvat has already scored 22 in 30 games entering Monday, putting him on a 60-goal pace over 82 games.

Maybe that number goes down a little if and when his shooting percentage (currently 22.7 percent) starts to regress, but he is still having a magnificent year and has developed into a bonafide top-line center. Any team in the league would be happy to add him for the stretch run and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Back in October, we did an initial look at teams that could be interested, so let's follow up on that and try to see who could make sense and who should be interested.