3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 15 Loss vs. Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New England Patriots had a prime opportunity to make up ground in the wild-card race on Sunday. However, a heartbreaking final play leaves New England on the outside looking in with three weeks left to play.

The final play was a stunner. The Patriots were tied with the inconsistent Las Vegas Raiders and heading to overtime. Instead of simply taking it to extra time, running back Rhamondre Stevenson flipped the ball back to wideout Jakobi Meyers, who in turn made an ill-advised lateral in the direction of Mac Jones. The Raiders' Chandler Jones snagged the ball out of mid-air and returned it for the unlikeliest of walk-off touchdowns.

The Patriots were looking for a miracle and instead handed one to the Raiders.

The loss dropped New England to 7-7 and left it slotted as the AFC's No. 8 seed. It was a disastrous end to an ugly day, and it leaves the Patriots needing help to make the postseason.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Raiders in Week 15.

