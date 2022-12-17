Christian Saulsberry Dies at Age 25 in Fatal Shooting; CFL WR Attended West Alabama

Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Christian Saulsberry, a player for the Edmonton Elks, has died at the age of 25 as the result of a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Elks issued a statement about Saulsberry's death:

"Early Saturday morning, the Edmonton Elks were devastated to learn of the death of running back Christian Saulsberry after he was shot in Memphis Tennessee. First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.

"Christian's contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold. "His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed."

Saulsberry appeared in eight games for the Elks during the 2022 season. He was primarily a return man on special teams.

In addition to his brief tenure in the CFL, Saulsberry played Fan Controlled Football as a member of the Beasts team.

Before his professional career began, Saulsberry was a standout college player at West Alabama. He transferred to the school in 2019 after spending two years at Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.

During his two seasons with the Tigers, Saulsberry finished with 1,224 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 23 games. He was named to the All-Gulf South Conference in 2018 and 2019.