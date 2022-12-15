Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey Headline Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 14

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

If Sunday's matchup didn't make it clear, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is trending in the wrong direction and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is trending in the right one.

Madden NFL 23 announced its latest batch of player ratings updates Thursday, and McCaffrey is the headliner. The running back jumped to a 96 overall, which makes him the second-best back in the game:

Only Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (98 overall) is rated higher at the position.

McCaffrey made the one-point jump and moved ahead of Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry (95 overall) after a brilliant performance during Sunday's dominant 35-7 win over Tampa Bay. He ran for 119 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries and added 34 yards and another score on two catches.

The do-everything back will be even more important for San Francisco with Deebo Samuel sidelined because of knee and ankle injuries and the inexperienced Brock Purdy under center, and he will have the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling in Thursday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle just gave up 223 yards and two scores on the ground in its loss to the Carolina Panthers, so McCaffrey could be in for a monster game.

Brady was on the other sideline of that 35-7 blowout, and the Buccaneers quarterback saw his rating drop to 90 overall.

Brady is a legend and widely accepted as the best quarterback in NFL history, but this season has not been particularly kind to the Buccaneers offense. Tampa Bay is an ugly 28th in the league at 17.2 points per game and managed just one touchdown against the 49ers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion went 34-of-55 for 253 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

While the future Hall of Famer did throw two touchdowns in each of the previous three games, his rating took a hit after his team was blown out by Purdy and the 49ers. At least he can take solace knowing Tampa Bay's 6-7 record is good enough for first place in the dreadful NFC South.