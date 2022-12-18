NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Expected to Return from Knee Injury for Start of 2023 Season

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season despite a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The recovery is expected to take six to eight months, which should put him back on the field by the end of August.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Murray suffered a "clean ACL tear, with no damage to other ligaments in his knee."

Murray suffered the season-ending knee injury during his team's Dec. 12 matchup against the New England Patriots on a non-contact play during a first-quarter rush.

The loss of the 25-year-old was a major blow to the Cardinals. He's the long-term face of the franchise after signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension through the 2028 season.

Murray earned that contract after leading Arizona to an 11-win campaign and a playoff appearance last year, its first since 2015. He earned his second straight Pro Bowl honor as well.

This season was not as successful, but the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year still completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns (seven interceptions) and 2,368 yards (6.1 per attempt). He added 418 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Ultimately, it felt like the Cardinals were running uphill all season, which started with a 44-21 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They fell to 4-9 after the Pats game.

Being without key players for large swaths of time was partially the cause of the team's demise. DeAndre Hopkins missed six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10. Marquise Brown suffered a non-surgical foot fracture. Injuries hit the offensive line as well.

Losing Murray was the biggest blow of them all in a lost season, though. Colt McCoy took over down the stretch, with Trace McSorley serving as backup.

The positive update still gives the Cardinals plenty of upside heading into the 2023 campaign.