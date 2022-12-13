Top Landing Spots for Tom Brady If He Returns for 2023 NFL season

0 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

After a retirement that lasted 40 days earlier this year, Tom Brady opted to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

While the campaign hasn't gone quite to plan—per DraftKings Sportsbook, the club has only the 10th-best Super Bowl odds and isn't even a lock to win the abysmal NFC South after opening the year as the conference favorites—there is a chance the future Hall of Famer decides to run it back, regardless of how his club finishes this year.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, sources close to Brady revealed that "all options are on the table" when it comes to his plans for next season.

The superstar quarterback is currently playing out the final season of a two-year, $50 million deal he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Once the season is finished, Brady will potentially hit free agency for only the second time in his illustrious 23-year career.

While retirement will again be an appealing option—Brady had previously admitted envisioning hanging up his cleats at the age of 45—there appears to be a real chance that the G.O.A.T.'s legacy carries into 2023 and even beyond.

If Brady does elect to keep going into his age 46 campaign, there will be no shortage of teams interested in his services.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner will almost certainly desire a strong chance of contending for a record-extending title during what would likely be his final stop in the league, narrowing down the list of viable landing spots significantly.

With that in mind, here are some teams Brady could realistically wind up with in 2023: