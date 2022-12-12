MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Seek Juan Soto-Like Package for Bryan Reynolds

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have a massive price tag in mind for teams interested in center fielder Bryan Reynolds, who has requested a trade.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that news Sunday.

"Yes, the Pirates are willing to entertain moving center fielder Bryan Reynolds, if only because clubs are almost always willing to listen to trade offers. Teams interested in Reynolds, however, say the price tag is similar to what it was in the past—exceedingly high.

"One rival official, in what surely was an exaggeration, said the Pirates want a 'Soto-type package' for Reynolds. Another said Reynolds is 'super expensive.' A third described him as 'unlikely to move.'"

The Soto-type package remark is in reference to last season's blockbuster deal between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, which sent star outfielder Juan Soto to California alongside first baseman Josh Bell for six players, including veteran first baseman Luke Voit, some recently promoted top prospects (CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore) and ones waiting for their call-up (Robert Hassell III, James Wood, Jarlin Susana).

Hassell and Wood are No. 22 and 34 on the latest MLB prospect rankings. Gore and Abrams were sixth and eighth on the 2021 list, respectively.

Rosenthal made clear that the executive's remarks were "surely an exaggeration," and it's highly unlikely that the Pirates would get a deal like that in return for Reynolds.

Soto already has a trio of top-10 MVP finishes and two All-Star Game appearances, and he's just entering his age-24 season.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette initially reported news of Reynolds' trade request.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post added context.

The Pirates confirmed Reynolds' trade request publicly and suggested they didn't plan to adhere to the ask.

"While it is disappointing, this will have zero impact on our decision-making this off-season or in the future. Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond. With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates."

Reynolds, who turns 28 years old in January, has played for the Pirates for all four of his MLB seasons. He earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2021 and followed that up with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and a .262 batting average (.807 OPS). At this time, he isn't eligible to become a free agent until after the 2025 season.