NFL Fans Troll Giants, Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. During Blowout Loss to Eagles

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

The New York Giants were so comprehensively beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 48-22 smackdown Sunday, fans of the team got bored with the action on the field and started wondering if the performance would sour Odell Beckham Jr. on potentially signing with the team.

The general consensus, at least among salty Giants fans on Twitter, was that Beckham would choose to stay away:

There were, of course, far more interesting and relevant things from the actual game worth discussing. A beat-up defense was shredded to the tune of 437 yards from scrimmage and 253 yards on the ground, calling into question defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale's game plan on that side of the ball.

The offense was arguably just as poor, failing to consistently string together drives because of poor execution on third-down attempts (4-of-13).

Daniel Jones wasn't awful (18-of-27 for 169 yards and one score; four sacks taken; 26 rushing yards and one touchdown), but he didn't match the big-play output of his counterpart on the other sideline, Jalen Hurts, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Jones, of course, doesn't have the weapons that Hurts possesses in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out wide. The team's most dangerous playmaker, Saquon Barkley, was limited because of a neck injury and only had 11 touches (48 yards from scrimmage).

That is where a player like Beckham could help. But the veteran free agent is likely only going to go to a team where he could make a postseason run, and the 7-5-1 Giants are hardly even guaranteed to reach the playoffs after going 1-4-1 in their past six contests.

The Giants are trending in the wrong direction. It may cost them a reunion with Beckham. At the very least, Sunday's performance against the Eagles (12-1) was ugly, and it has people wondering if the Giants' hot start was simply a mirage.