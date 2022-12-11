X

    NFL Fans Troll Giants, Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. During Blowout Loss to Eagles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2022

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

    The New York Giants were so comprehensively beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 48-22 smackdown Sunday, fans of the team got bored with the action on the field and started wondering if the performance would sour Odell Beckham Jr. on potentially signing with the team.

    The general consensus, at least among salty Giants fans on Twitter, was that Beckham would choose to stay away:

    Buk Marley @BukMarleyNY

    The whole New York giants roster is a bunch of frauds odell would never <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#giants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a>

    Obi Toppin Enthusiast @paulxknicks

    Whoever thinks odell is a giant is delusional

    Amir Murray @WetsuMir

    Odell not going to the giants lol

    Barry Vandross @COLDSPAMLARRY90

    I know Odell not going back to this Giants team lol

    Lala Land 🥀🇹🇹 @lalaaaaaa__

    Odell please do not waste time going to the Giants bro

    There were, of course, far more interesting and relevant things from the actual game worth discussing. A beat-up defense was shredded to the tune of 437 yards from scrimmage and 253 yards on the ground, calling into question defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale's game plan on that side of the ball.

    Ryan Sanudo @sanudo_ry

    Wink Martindale's defense has given up 25+ points in four of the last six games.<br><br>Injuries have played a part for the Giants, but teams are exploiting his blitz-heavy scheme.

    Gmen Update @GmenUpdate

    It might be time for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> to move on from Thomas McGaughey and Wink Martindale. Both special teams and defense has been horrible the last few weeks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a>

    Antwan Richardson @AntRichardson87

    Does anyone wanna say Wink Martindale is a great DC anymore??? Yeah talent is one thing, but his scheme is overrated. Rex Ryan was a better DC &amp; ran the same system. Rex's teams were never this poor defensively or against the run.

    The Birds Blitz @TheBirdsBlitz

    Eagles should send Wink Martindale a Christmas gift for all of the man coverage today. Hopefully he dials up more of it when the Giants travel to Philadelphia in a few weeks.

    The offense was arguably just as poor, failing to consistently string together drives because of poor execution on third-down attempts (4-of-13).

    Daniel Jones wasn't awful (18-of-27 for 169 yards and one score; four sacks taken; 26 rushing yards and one touchdown), but he didn't match the big-play output of his counterpart on the other sideline, Jalen Hurts, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Daniel Jones is getting pummeled. Has done well considering.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Jalen Hurts has roughly 17 more seconds to pass per drop back than Daniel Jones.<br><br>Roughly. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rossgenstats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rossgenstats</a>

    Jones, of course, doesn't have the weapons that Hurts possesses in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out wide. The team's most dangerous playmaker, Saquon Barkley, was limited because of a neck injury and only had 11 touches (48 yards from scrimmage).

    That is where a player like Beckham could help. But the veteran free agent is likely only going to go to a team where he could make a postseason run, and the 7-5-1 Giants are hardly even guaranteed to reach the playoffs after going 1-4-1 in their past six contests.

     𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨  (7-5-1) @DanielJonesMVP

    Help, it's the Giants. Should I answer? <a href="https://t.co/h9pbx9w9dV">pic.twitter.com/h9pbx9w9dV</a>

    The Giants are trending in the wrong direction. It may cost them a reunion with Beckham. At the very least, Sunday's performance against the Eagles (12-1) was ugly, and it has people wondering if the Giants' hot start was simply a mirage.

