X

    Jayson Tatum's MVP Credentials Questioned by Celtics Fans After Loss to Warriors

    Erin WalshDecember 11, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 10: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on December 10, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics failed to exorcise their demons against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Chase Center in their first meeting since the 2022 NBA Finals.

    Golden State defeated Boston 123-107 to move to 14-13 on the season, while the Celtics dropped to 21-6.

    In a game where Jayson Tatum was expected to come out firing on all cylinders, the budding superstar struggled, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes. He made just 6-of-21 shots from the floor and 2-of-9 shots from deep.

    Jaylen Brown was a highlight for Boston, finishing with 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes. He made 13-of-23 shots from the floor and 3-of-9 shots from deep.

    But with Tatum's ugly performance, NBA Twitter was quick to question his MVP credentials in a game where the Celtics never found an answer to Stephen Curry and Co.

    Matthew Malphurs @MatthewMalphurs

    Maybe relax on the Jayson Tatum MVP talk after this performance

    Rell 💯 @1LilRellChasing

    As a Boston Celtics fan jayson Tatum should not be in the MVP race he never shows out like a MVP when it's time to be one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelticsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelticsNation</a>

    Jayson Tatum's MVP Credentials Questioned by Celtics Fans After Loss to Warriors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    J @pessimisticjosh

    Tatum dropping his annual stinker at this point of the season. Does not deserve MVP at all. Bucks are better than us.

    Max Margulis @MaxsAllStars

    Y'all still got Tatum as MVP over Giannis? 🤔🤔🤔

    AuxiliaryV @auxiliary_v

    Tatum isnt an MVP. Not yet at least. He shows no value to our team when it really matters. How can you be MVP of the league when you arent even the most valuable player on your team

    Dannyphantom44 🥶 @Dannyphantom441

    Tatum can kiss that MVP goodbye buddy 😂

    kuyet @Kuyet_D

    Tatum is y'all MVP?🤣🤣🤣

    2023 NBA Champs 💚☘️ @ancienteIephant

    Tatum probably dropping in MVP rankings but he'll be back up

    CelticsWorld @WorldOfCeltics

    Embarrassing game for Tatum. MVP ranking will drop after this one I believe. Brown did a lot. Curry and Klay destroyed us. Everything that could have gone bad did.

    Spence @Spence_DFS

    Imagine having Tatum as your MVP. Dude is a fraud

    Tatum's performance against the Warriors certainly hurts his MVP chances, but there's still plenty of season left, and he'll get the opportunity to redeem himself when the Warriors travel to face the Celtics at TD Garden in January.

    Tatum entered Saturday's game averaging 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 25 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep. It has been his best season since entering the NBA in 2017.

    Still, if Tatum is going to beat out players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić for the MVP award, he's going to have to elevate his game when it matters most.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.