X

    Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 8, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 5: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox salutes the fans as he exits the game during the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 5, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title.

    The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.

    According to Spotrac, the team now has an active total payroll of just under $147 million for 2023 and a projected total payroll of $203.9 million.

    Here is a look at MLB Network's projected lineup for the team:

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    Thoughts? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/vafwxCj6bl">pic.twitter.com/vafwxCj6bl</a>

    San Diego has been nothing if not aggressive this offseason, as Passan noted it also pursued Aaron Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees and Trea Turner before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

    Going after big-name players may be necessary to compete in a National League West that also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the latter of which was largely seen as New York's biggest competition when it came to landing Judge this offseason.

    Bogaerts is more than just a consolation prize, though, and has a resume that includes two World Series titles, four All-Star selections and five Silver Sluggers from his time on the Boston Red Sox.

    Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The 30-year-old slashed .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI last season while posting a total of five defensive runs saved above average, per FanGraphs.

    There was some discussion about Bogaerts potentially moving off shortstop this offseason, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com going as far as to report the Chicago Cubs were looking to sign both him and Dansby Swanson and explore such a move, but the defensive metrics at shortstop suggest he can stay there for the Padres.

    San Diego reached the National League Championship Series last season even though Tatís was suspended for the playoffs. Now it will have Tatís back for the stretch run of 2023 and Bogaerts in the lineup alongside him, which is a daunting prospect for opposing pitching staffs.

    It is World Series or bust for the Padres at this point.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.