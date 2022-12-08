Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title.

The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.

According to Spotrac, the team now has an active total payroll of just under $147 million for 2023 and a projected total payroll of $203.9 million.

Here is a look at MLB Network's projected lineup for the team:

San Diego has been nothing if not aggressive this offseason, as Passan noted it also pursued Aaron Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees and Trea Turner before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

Going after big-name players may be necessary to compete in a National League West that also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the latter of which was largely seen as New York's biggest competition when it came to landing Judge this offseason.

Bogaerts is more than just a consolation prize, though, and has a resume that includes two World Series titles, four All-Star selections and five Silver Sluggers from his time on the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old slashed .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBI last season while posting a total of five defensive runs saved above average, per FanGraphs.

There was some discussion about Bogaerts potentially moving off shortstop this offseason, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com going as far as to report the Chicago Cubs were looking to sign both him and Dansby Swanson and explore such a move, but the defensive metrics at shortstop suggest he can stay there for the Padres.

San Diego reached the National League Championship Series last season even though Tatís was suspended for the playoffs. Now it will have Tatís back for the stretch run of 2023 and Bogaerts in the lineup alongside him, which is a daunting prospect for opposing pitching staffs.

It is World Series or bust for the Padres at this point.