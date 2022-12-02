College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 14

1 of 8

Utah is responsible for USC’s only loss of the season, beating the Trojans in October with a heartbreaking-for-USC 43-42 ending. USC will definitely have its eyes set on revenge in the Pac-12 title game, but that won’t come easy.

While USC is the No. 4 team in the country, Utah is not far behind at No. 11. The Utes have beaten top opponents this season and will likely give the Trojans another hard-fought game. Another high-scoring affair should be expected as both teams have struggled on the defensive end, while the offenses have an incredible ability to put the ball in the end zone.

Utah may give USC into the fourth quarter, but USC will be lined up to get their revenge. A team with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country and arguably the best college football player in Caleb Williams won’t drop the ball in such an important game.

Kerry Miller

Say what you will about Lincoln Riley, but the man does not lose conference championships. He went 4-for-4 in the Big 12 title game while at Oklahoma. That includes two instances in which the Sooners avenged a regular-season loss—vs. Texas in 2018 and Iowa State in 2020.

So, yes, I believe USC has its revenge and secures its spot in the College Football Playoff.

A big reason I like the Trojans to get the dub is that Utah QB Cam Rising hasn't been the same since hurting his left knee in late October. In the three games leading up to the injury (including the USC game), Rising rushed 31 times for 192 yards and six touchdowns. In the four games since then, he has just 13 carries for 83 yards and no scores.

Sure, the Utes scored at will against Arizona, Stanford and Colorado despite lacking that extra dimension in their offense, but they were pretty well shut down in the 20-17 loss to Oregon, scoring just one offensive touchdown. It's probably going to take at least five touchdowns for them to win the rematch of a game that ended 43-42, and I don't see that happening. USC prevails in a 38-28 type of affair.