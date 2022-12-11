Jalen Hurts Declared NFL MVP Leader by Fans as Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot vs. Giants

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants.

No player has been more instrumental in the team's success than quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the NFL MVP buzz grew louder after a dominant performance.

Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 77 yards and another score.

Highlights Sunday included hitting DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7 to give Philadelphia a 13-0 edge.

Hurts also hit A.J. Brown for a 33-yarder and took care of business himself from 10 yards out.

The 24-year-old justified Philadelphia's decision to move on from Carson Wentz in 2021 as the team secured the NFC's final wild-card berth. Still, some wondered coming into the season whether the 2020 second-round pick was the guy.

"Yet, the jury is still out on whether Hurts can be Philadelphia's long-term answer at the position due to his accuracy issues and inefficiency as a thrower," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote in April. "Skeptics question if he can become a pinpoint passer capable of winning playoff games on the strength of his right arm."

Hurts has answered those skeptics by playing at an MVP-type level for the 12-1 Eagles.

Through 13 games, he has thrown for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while going for 686 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Entering Sunday, his completion percentage (68.1), passer rating (108.3) and QBR (69.2) are all up significantly from 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

The acquisition of Brown has made Hurts' life a little easier. The 2020 Pro Bowler has hauled in 65 passes for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns

Ultimately, Hurts' efforts Sunday only reaffirmed his status as the MVP front-runner right now, and Twitter backed that claim.

Hurts and the Eagles will now visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.