Police: Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Airplane over Fear He 'Was Seriously Ill'

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 reported that NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network also shared a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department, which noted that airline attendants were worried Beckham was "seriously ill" but that Beckham initially refused to exit the plane:

Beckham sent a number of tweets on Sunday morning, seemingly about the situation:

One person who shared video of Beckham leaving the plane claimed in a tweet he had been "unresponsive and unruly."

Another person sent out a series of tweets outlining the alleged circumstances of the situation:

Beckham, 30, has remained a free agent up to this point in the season as he recovers from an ACL tear.

He's expected to choose a new team in December, with the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport writing Sunday that the veteran wideout "plans to visit the New York Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 5. He'll also visit the Buffalo Bills."

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Cowboys are widely considered the front-runners to sign him:

Beckham split his 2021 season between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, catching 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores. The three-time Pro Bowler was far better in the Rams' run to a title, however, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

That career resurgence after his struggles during his time in Cleveland made him a fascinating free-agent target for contending teams in need of an upgrade at wide receiver. Now, those teams may inquire further about the circumstances of Sunday's situation.