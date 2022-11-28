Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Green Bay star did not return to the game.

Jordan Love replaced Rodgers, going 6-of-9 for 113 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

This is just the latest injury setback for Rodgers. He confirmed earlier this month he was playing through a broken right thumb, which occurred in Green Bay's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in Week 5.

The four-time MVP downplayed how much the thumb injury was affecting him on the field. Meanwhile, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he hadn't given any thought to resting Rodgers to allow his thumb to heal a bit.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 27 that the injury "is more severe than known" and "serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer."

This has been a season to forget for the Packers and Rodgers so far.

At 4-7, the team is on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and its starting signal-caller is having one of the worst years of his career. Through 11 games, Rodgers has thrown for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions prior to exiting against Philadelphia.

As much as the 38-year-old has struggled, the alternative might not be any better.

In his only NFL start, Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The offense mustered only seven points in a 2021 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Granted, given how things have gone for the Packers this season, it might not matter whether Rodgers or Love is lining up under center. A losing record looks more and more likely by the week.

Green Bay fell to 4-8 with Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.