X

    Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

    Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football.

    The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.

    NFL @NFL

    Opening drive TD and a squad Griddy 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjettas2</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsMIN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/TePpxXTdES">https://t.co/TePpxXTdES</a> <a href="https://t.co/itAVGinmO8">pic.twitter.com/itAVGinmO8</a>

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/Am06oxXD96">https://t.co/Am06oxXD96</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN. JEFFERSON. 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ncyL8opPQF">pic.twitter.com/ncyL8opPQF</a>

    Jefferson now has the most receiving yards in NFL history after three seasons, and he still has six more games to go this year.

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Justin Jefferson has passed Randy Moss &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards through 3 seasons in NFL History<br><br>MIN Justin Jefferson 4,203 &amp; counting <br>HOF Randy Moss 4,163<br>NYG Odell Beckham Jr. 4,122<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCuOEWISJx">pic.twitter.com/UCuOEWISJx</a>

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Jefferson broke the record in his 44th career game. Moss' record took place over the course of 48 games.

    It's fair to say NFL Twitter—and some very prominent NBA players, too—were in awe of his performance:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> is RIDICULOUS out there man!!!

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Justin Jefferson is outrageous ‼️

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    Dog Justin Jefferson is really like that

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Bro.. JUSTIN JEFFERSON PUTTING ON A SHOW!!!

    Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ

    Justin Jefferson is a cheat code.

    Chad Graff @ChadGraff

    Watching Justin Jefferson play football doesn't get old.

    Kayla Burton @Kay_Breezy22

    This man Jefferson is a football MAGNET 😮‍💨

    Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3

    Howie Roseman is a great GM. I think he's earned that. <br><br>But JUSTIN JEFFERSON MY GOD

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Watching Jefferson feels a little Terrell Owens in his prime (though they're really different stylistically)—where it almost doesn't matter how you cover them, they're getting theirs.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    the way Jefferson shields to ball at the last second on these contested catches is insane.

    The win moved the Vikings to 9-2 and kept them within striking distance of the top overall seed in the NFC, the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings have also all but clinched the NFC North, holding a five-game lead on the 4-7 Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

    It's been the play of Jefferson this season that has been a huge reason for that success.

    Yes, Kirk Cousins had a strong performance on Thursday night—that's right, a quality performance from Cousins in primetime—finishing 30-of-37 for 297 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, taking just one sack.

    But when the Vikings need a huge play, it's Jefferson they turn to, and the star wideout almost always delivers.

    Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Minnesota will want a bit more offensive balance going forward—a tough New England defense held Dalvin Cook to just 42 rushing yards on 22 carries—but a win's a win.

    And hey, if Jefferson keeps playing like this, why not feed him? At this point, there arguably isn't anybody better at the craft.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.