Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots

Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football.

The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.

Jefferson now has the most receiving yards in NFL history after three seasons, and he still has six more games to go this year.

It's fair to say NFL Twitter—and some very prominent NBA players, too—were in awe of his performance:

The win moved the Vikings to 9-2 and kept them within striking distance of the top overall seed in the NFC, the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings have also all but clinched the NFC North, holding a five-game lead on the 4-7 Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

It's been the play of Jefferson this season that has been a huge reason for that success.

Yes, Kirk Cousins had a strong performance on Thursday night—that's right, a quality performance from Cousins in primetime—finishing 30-of-37 for 297 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, taking just one sack.

But when the Vikings need a huge play, it's Jefferson they turn to, and the star wideout almost always delivers.

Minnesota will want a bit more offensive balance going forward—a tough New England defense held Dalvin Cook to just 42 rushing yards on 22 carries—but a win's a win.

And hey, if Jefferson keeps playing like this, why not feed him? At this point, there arguably isn't anybody better at the craft.